Matthew Perry's family seeks maximum sentence for 'Ketamine Queen'

The family of late actor Matthew Perry has requested a judge to impose the maximum sentence on Jasveen Sangha, the Ketamine Queen, who provided the fatal dose of ketamine to the actor. In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, Debbie Perry, the actor's stepmother, described Sangha as "heartless" and urged for her punishment to prevent further harm to other families.

Court statement 'You caused this...' In her statement to the US District Court for Central California, Debbie wrote that the pain caused by her stepson's death was "irreversible," affecting "hundreds, maybe thousands." She added, "There is no escape from the thought that we will never see him again. You caused this." She further requested, "Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours. Thank you."

Legal proceedings Multiple people charged in connection with Perry's death Sangha is the latest to be sentenced in connection with Perry's death. Prosecutors are seeking a minimum of 15 years for her. Five people, including doctors and Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, have already pleaded guilty to various charges linked to his death. Iwamasa is scheduled for sentencing later this year.

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Drug distribution Details of Sangha's charges Sangha has been accused of "repeatedly (selling) dangerous drugs in high volume," running a stash house, directing others to help sell her drugs, and obstructing justice. Perry purchased large quantities of ketamine from her, including 25 vials for $6,000, just four days before his death. In her guilty plea last year, she admitted to maintaining a drug-involved premise and distributing ketamine, resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

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