MC Exclusive: Maran brothers' dispute possibly resolved
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin have gotten involved to help settle a long-running fight between brothers Kalanithi and Dayanidhi Maran about who controls Sun TV.
The conflict heated up after Dayanidhi accused Kalanithi of unfair share allotment dating back to 2003, and sent a legal notice demanding things be set right.
Sun TV has major political influence
This isn't just a family argument—Sun TV is one of Tamil Nadu's biggest media networks, with major political influence thanks to the Marans's close ties with the DMK party.
With the state's top leaders now mediating, it shows how high the stakes are for both business and politics in Tamil Nadu.