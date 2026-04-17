Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt's fiancé

Writer and mental health advocate Shaheen Bhatt, the older sister of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt , recently got engaged to her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Friday with a series of pictures from the proposal. In one of the pictures shared by Bhatt, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring while posing with Mehra. The post was captioned, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." Here's more about Mehra.

Personal details Who is Ishaan Mehra? Mehra is a former international swimmer who has represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He is currently a full-time fitness trainer and an ATG-certified coach. His Instagram bio states that he trains clients at SOHFIT, a popular Mumbai-based gym founded by celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi.

Gym ties How did Bhatt and Mehra meet? Interestingly, Alia has been a long-time client at SOHFIT, and Bhatt is often seen accompanying her there. This could be where she first met Mehra. The couple has kept their relationship private, only sharing rare glimpses on social media. Bhatt officially announced their relationship in 2025 by posting a sweet carousel of pictures with Mehra on his birthday.

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Relationship journey Sneak peek into their relationship Even before making their relationship official, Bhatt had been sharing glimpses of their time together. Earlier in 2025, she posted pictures from a Bhatt-Kapoor family trip to Thailand for New Year celebrations. While she didn't reveal Mehra's identity then, fans noticed a mystery man in several pictures including one where the couple was seen cuddling. Later that year, on her birthday, Mehra shared unseen pictures of their vacations and special moments with the caption: "Happy Birthday to my forever partner."

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