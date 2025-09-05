Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand 'As Ever' is no longer on Netflix

Meghan's other projects on Netflix

Netflix has changed its $100 million deal with the Sussexes to a "first-look" agreement—meaning they'll only pick up projects they're interested in.

Meghan's show With Love, Meghan is still running (its second season dropped August 26), but it is sitting at just 136 in Netflix's charts after two weeks.

Even so, there's a holiday special coming up, showing their partnership isn't totally over—just scaled back.

Meanwhile, Meghan also shut down her ShopMy page for curated fashion and beauty picks, signaling her retail presence is shrinking too.