Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand 'As Ever' is no longer on Netflix
Netflix is quietly stepping back from Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, which launched earlier this year.
The brand hasn't shown up on Netflix or in any stores as planned, and a spokesperson confirmed they've never sold As Ever products online.
Insiders say it probably won't hit shelves in cities like Philadelphia or Dallas either.
Meghan's other projects on Netflix
Netflix has changed its $100 million deal with the Sussexes to a "first-look" agreement—meaning they'll only pick up projects they're interested in.
Meghan's show With Love, Meghan is still running (its second season dropped August 26), but it is sitting at just 136 in Netflix's charts after two weeks.
Even so, there's a holiday special coming up, showing their partnership isn't totally over—just scaled back.
Meanwhile, Meghan also shut down her ShopMy page for curated fashion and beauty picks, signaling her retail presence is shrinking too.