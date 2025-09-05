Manju Warrier's 'Footage' on OTT: Where to watch, reviews

More about the film and its team

Directed by Saiju Sreedharan (also known for his editing), Footage stands out with its found-footage style—something you don't see often in Malayalam cinema.

Gayathri Ashok and Vishak Nair join the cast, while Sushin Shyam's music amps up the tension.

Its digital debut lines up with other Onam releases like Kammattam, Raveendra Nee Evide?, Flask, and Kadhikan—so there's plenty to binge this festive season.