Manju Warrier's 'Footage' on OTT: Where to watch, reviews
The Malayalam thriller Footage, starring Manju Warrier, is now streaming on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium after its September 5 release.
The film follows two vloggers trying to solve a neighbor's mystery during an epidemic, and it's been praised for both its production quality and strong performances.
Presenter Anurag Kashyap mentioned the film's challenging production process, adding a bit of behind-the-scenes intrigue.
More about the film and its team
Directed by Saiju Sreedharan (also known for his editing), Footage stands out with its found-footage style—something you don't see often in Malayalam cinema.
Gayathri Ashok and Vishak Nair join the cast, while Sushin Shyam's music amps up the tension.
Its digital debut lines up with other Onam releases like Kammattam, Raveendra Nee Evide?, Flask, and Kadhikan—so there's plenty to binge this festive season.