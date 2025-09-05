Delhi to host more concerts, shows as rental rates slashed
Delhi is making it cheaper to host concerts and big shows by cutting rental rates at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.
The goal? Bring back major events, boost tourism, and make the city a hotspot for live entertainment.
The new prices will kick in once the central government gives the green light.
From ₹50L to ₹20L per day
Renting JLN Stadium drops from ₹50L to ₹20L per day, while Indira Gandhi Sports Complex goes from ₹20L to just ₹ 5L.
This comes after a steep price hike about eight months ago pushed organizers to other cities.
Now, Delhi hopes these friendlier rates will mean more gigs, more jobs, and a projected ₹30cr in annual revenue.
No more free passes
The government also plans to scrap its rule of keeping 5% of event passes for free—so everyone pays their way in.
With lower costs and simpler bookings, Delhi could soon see a lot more action on stage (and off).