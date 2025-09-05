Delhi to host more concerts, shows as rental rates slashed

From ₹50L to ₹20L per day

Renting JLN Stadium drops from ₹50L to ₹20L per day, while Indira Gandhi Sports Complex goes from ₹20L to just ₹ 5L.

This comes after a steep price hike about eight months ago pushed organizers to other cities.

Now, Delhi hopes these friendlier rates will mean more gigs, more jobs, and a projected ₹30cr in annual revenue.