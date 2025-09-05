Next Article
'The White Lotus' S04: Mike White scouting Four Seasons hotels
The White Lotus is switching things up for its fourth season—this time, the Emmy-winning series will be set in France.
Creator Mike White and HBO are checking out some fancy Four Seasons hotels, including spots on the French Riviera, in Paris, and even a winter resort in Megeve, to find the perfect filming location.
More on filming and streaming details
This marks the show's second full season set in Europe, after previous stops in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand.
The move fits White's goal to explore new settings while keeping that signature murder mystery twist.
Filming is expected to start after September 2025.
If you're curious about what's next or want to catch up, all earlier seasons are streaming on HBO Max.