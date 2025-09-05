Next Article
Warner sues Midjourney for using copyrighted characters without permission
Warner Bros. Discovery has sued AI company Midjourney, accusing it of making and sharing unauthorized images and videos of classic characters like Superman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, and Wonder Woman.
The lawsuit says Midjourney used these characters without permission—sometimes even when users didn't ask for them—and that this violates copyright.
Disney and Universal have also sued Midjourney
Warner Bros. Discovery is asking for damages and a court order to stop Midjourney from using its creations in the future. They also want stronger copyright protections built into AI tools.
Interestingly, Disney and Universal have filed similar lawsuits against Midjourney recently.
For now, Midjourney hasn't responded publicly and its service is still running as the legal battle unfolds in 2025.