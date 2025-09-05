Warner sues Midjourney for using copyrighted characters without permission

Disney and Universal have also sued Midjourney

Warner Bros. Discovery is asking for damages and a court order to stop Midjourney from using its creations in the future. They also want stronger copyright protections built into AI tools.

Interestingly, Disney and Universal have filed similar lawsuits against Midjourney recently.

For now, Midjourney hasn't responded publicly and its service is still running as the legal battle unfolds in 2025.