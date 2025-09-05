Next Article
'The Bengal Files' producer Pallavi Joshi seeks help from President
The much-talked-about film The Bengal Files had its big Mumbai screening on Thursday, with stars like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty showing up.
But while the buzz is strong, the movie's release in West Bengal is in trouble—producers say theater owners are being pressured not to show it.
Joshi has written to President Murmu about the situation
Producer Pallavi Joshi spoke out at a press conference about what she calls an "unofficial ban" in West Bengal, claiming police and ruling party workers are trying to keep the film out of theaters.
She's even written to President Droupadi Murmu for help, stressing that the story's connection to Bengal is significant and deserves to be seen there when it releases this Friday.