'Street Fighter' movie reboot release date announced
Heads up, Street Fighter fans! Legendary and Paramount are bringing the iconic video game to the big screen on October 16, 2026.
Set in 1993, the film follows Ryu and Ken as they join the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li reaches out.
But it's not just epic battles—there's a hidden conspiracy brewing beneath all the action.
Meet the new cast of 'Street Fighter'
This new adaptation features Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.
Big names like Jason Momoa (Blanka), Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Balrog), Joe Anoa'i (Akuma), and David Dastmalchian (M. Bison) round out the cast.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, this version promises a unique spin compared to the classic 1994 film.