'Street Fighter' movie reboot release date announced Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Heads up, Street Fighter fans! Legendary and Paramount are bringing the iconic video game to the big screen on October 16, 2026.

Set in 1993, the film follows Ryu and Ken as they join the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li reaches out.

But it's not just epic battles—there's a hidden conspiracy brewing beneath all the action.