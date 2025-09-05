SiriusXM execs want Howard Stern to stay, but...
SiriusXM executives have indicated they are negotiating a new contract with radio legend Howard Stern, whose current $500 million, five-year deal ends in 2025.
At a conference this week, SiriusXM president Scott Greenstein called Stern "the best interviewer out there, period, bar none," and said they'd love for him to stay—if the terms are right.
Stern's rumored exit has been a hot topic
Stern's been a huge part of SiriusXM since 2006 and is seen as "core to our platform for over 20 years," according to CEO Jennifer Witz.
But lately, rumors about his possible retirement or exit have popped up due to salary disputes and dropping ratings.
Buzz around the contract talks grew after Stern postponed addressing the rumors on his show this week due to a family emergency; he is now set to speak on the matter on September 8.
Stern's history with SiriusXM
Stern first signed with Sirius back in 2004 (his show started there in 2006) and renewed another big deal in 2020.
There have always been wild guesses about his salary—some claimed $120 million per year—but he's denied those numbers.
Despite all the speculation, SiriusXM has stuck by him for nearly two decades.