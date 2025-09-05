SiriusXM execs want Howard Stern to stay, but...

Stern's rumored exit has been a hot topic

Stern's been a huge part of SiriusXM since 2006 and is seen as "core to our platform for over 20 years," according to CEO Jennifer Witz.

But lately, rumors about his possible retirement or exit have popped up due to salary disputes and dropping ratings.

Buzz around the contract talks grew after Stern postponed addressing the rumors on his show this week due to a family emergency; he is now set to speak on the matter on September 8.