'You' star Penn Badgley, wife welcome twin boys

Badgley's book launch and fatherhood reflections

Badgley subtly revealed the twins' arrival on September 3 with an Instagram video featuring tiny baby feet while talking about his book launch.

He reflected on being a dad, saying, "You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure's on us to raise them well."

Just before giving birth, Kirke also posted a nostalgic belly photo cheering on parents of multiples.