'You' star Penn Badgley, wife welcome twin boys
Penn Badgley (yep, from "You") and his wife, musician Domino Kirke, have welcomed twin boys to their family.
Kirke shared a sweet photo holding the newborns with the caption, .".. and then there were four ."
The couple now has four boys in total—two new arrivals, their 4-year-old son together, and Kirke's 16-year-old from a previous relationship.
Badgley's book launch and fatherhood reflections
Badgley subtly revealed the twins' arrival on September 3 with an Instagram video featuring tiny baby feet while talking about his book launch.
He reflected on being a dad, saying, "You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure's on us to raise them well."
Just before giving birth, Kirke also posted a nostalgic belly photo cheering on parents of multiples.