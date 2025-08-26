Meghan reveals Prince Harry was 1st to say 'I love you'
Meghan Markle is letting fans in on a cute milestone from her early days with Prince Harry in the latest season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
She reveals Harry was the first to say "I love you." Meghan says she knew she loved him by their third date, when they were camping together in Botswana.
The show also gives a cozy look at their home life—think roast chicken dinners and Harry politely passing on lobster.
Meghan's media empire
With Love isn't just about romance—it ties into Meghan's lifestyle brand in the US.
Her As Ever label features things like wildflower honey and edible flower petals, while her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder adds to her media presence.
Plus, she and Harry recently signed a multi-year Netflix deal, so expect more projects together soon.