Meghan reveals Prince Harry was 1st to say 'I love you' Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Meghan Markle is letting fans in on a cute milestone from her early days with Prince Harry in the latest season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

She reveals Harry was the first to say "I love you." Meghan says she knew she loved him by their third date, when they were camping together in Botswana.

The show also gives a cozy look at their home life—think roast chicken dinners and Harry politely passing on lobster.