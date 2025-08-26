Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' on Netflix tomorrow
Vijay Deverakonda's spy thriller Kingdom is landing on Netflix this August 27, 2025.
Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri and made with a hefty ₹130 crore budget, the film follows Suri—a constable-turned-spy—on a tense journey through Sri Lanka to find his missing brother.
Even though it had all the ingredients for a hit, Kingdom didn't quite click in theaters.
'Kingdom' failed to impress in theaters
Kingdom earned just ₹82.02 crore worldwide (₹60.79 crore in India, ₹21.25 crore overseas) and got mixed reviews from both critics and fans.
Now, with its digital release in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—it's getting a second shot at reaching viewers who missed it on the big screen.