Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' on Netflix tomorrow Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda's spy thriller Kingdom is landing on Netflix this August 27, 2025.

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri and made with a hefty ₹130 crore budget, the film follows Suri—a constable-turned-spy—on a tense journey through Sri Lanka to find his missing brother.

Even though it had all the ingredients for a hit, Kingdom didn't quite click in theaters.