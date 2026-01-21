Meghan Trainor-Daryl Sabara welcome third baby via 'superwoman' surrogate

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband actor Daryl Sabara have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon. The couple announced the news on social media on Wednesday. In a joint Instagram post , they expressed their joy and gratitude to the medical team who assisted in the arrival of their third child. "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate," read the post.

Family update Trainor and Sabara's family expands with a daughter Trainor and Sabara, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to two sons, Riley (4) and Barry (2). The couple also noted that surrogacy was the "safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family." "We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible," they wrote in their Instagram post.

Family involvement Trainor and Sabara's children were involved in naming the baby The couple revealed that their sons were involved in naming their new sister. "Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name," they wrote. "We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all." Trainor has always been vocal about her desire for a big family. In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, she said, "I'm ready for three more kids!"

