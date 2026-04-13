Menon in Chennai: AI will cut costs, not replace creativity
Filmmaker Suresh Chandra Menon recently spoke at The Hindu Education Fair in Chennai, sharing his thoughts on AI in filmmaking.
He believes AI will help cut costs and create new opportunities, but insists it can never replace the creativity and emotion that make movies special.
As he put it, "AI will only become a tool in the hands of filmmakers. It will help cut costs,"
Menon: tech makes filmmaking more accessible
Menon highlighted how tech has made filmmaking more accessible (think iPhones replacing bulky cameras) and how platforms like YouTube and OTT have given creators more ways to share their work.
He also pointed out that the industry offers big earning potential (cinematographers can make up to ₹2 crore), and said social media influencers now play a key role in promoting films and earning through ad campaigns.