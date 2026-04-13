Menon in Chennai: AI will cut costs, not replace creativity Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Filmmaker Suresh Chandra Menon recently spoke at The Hindu Education Fair in Chennai, sharing his thoughts on AI in filmmaking.

He believes AI will help cut costs and create new opportunities, but insists it can never replace the creativity and emotion that make movies special.

As he put it, "AI will only become a tool in the hands of filmmakers. It will help cut costs,"