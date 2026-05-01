Met Gala 2026 set May 4, theme 'Costume Art'
Entertainment
Met Gala 2026 lands on May 4 at the Met in New York City, and this year's theme ("Costume Art") is all about blending fashion with art.
The dress code, "Fashion Is Art," encourages guests to get creative and show off their own take on style as art.
Knowles Kidman Williams Wintour co chairs
Beyonce (making her first Met Gala appearance since 2016), Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are co-chairing the night.
You can catch all the action live on Vogue's platforms from 6pm ET, with Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne hosting the stream, and Emma Chamberlain back as red carpet correspondent.