Mia Latter accuses brand of rape, relationship began at 16
Mia Latter, now 37, has come forward as the woman who accused comedian Russell Brand of rape.
She spoke out about a relationship with Brand that began when she was 16 and he was 30, saying it left her struggling emotionally and caused her to drop out of school.
Latter campaigns for tougher age-of-consent laws
Latter, who was previously known as "Alice" in news reports, says her experience pushed her to campaign for tougher age-of-consent laws.
She wants it to be illegal for significantly older adults to have sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds, hoping to protect others from what she went through.