Michael Jackson biopic undergoes expensive reshoots, $15 million overhaul

The upcoming Hollywood biopic, Michael, on pop icon Michael Jackson , has undergone a major overhaul in its final act, Variety reported. The third act was completely rewritten after attorneys for the Jackson estate discovered a legal clause that barred the depiction of one of Jackson's sexual abuse accusers, Jordan Chandler, in any movie. This has led to an expensive reshoot costing between $10 million and $15 million.

Legal implications Legal issues prompt major changes in the film The Jackson estate's attorneys, who are also producers on the film, found a clause in Chandler's settlement that prohibited his depiction or mention in any movie. This discovery came late in the process and forced the filmmakers to remove all scenes related to these allegations from Michael. The original version of the film was set to open with a scene depicting Jackson during his first child molestation allegations in 1993.

Production challenges The Jackson estate now owns an equity stake in 'Michael' The reshoots took place over 22 days in June 2025, with the added cost covered by the Jackson estate. This has resulted in the estate now owning an equity stake in Michael. The original production budget was $155 million, and the additional photography did not qualify for state tax rebates since it was shot in Los Angeles instead of Santa Barbara.

Advertisement

Film's new direction Everything to know about 'Michael' The final scene of Michael is now set during Jackson's Bad tour, with the pop star preparing to take the stage. The film heavily focuses on his music and performances, with dramatic tension centering around his relationship with his father, Joe Jackson. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, while Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller portrays attorney John Branca.

Advertisement