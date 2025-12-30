Next Article
Michael J Fox returns to acting in 'Shrinking' S03
Entertainment
Michael J Fox is making a comeback!
The Back to the Future star appears in the new trailer for Shrinking Season 3, which drops on Apple TV+ January 28. This marks his first acting role since 2020.
He will share the screen with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.
Fox's witty cameo and more
In the trailer, Fox plays a Parkinson's patient sitting beside Ford's Dr. Paul Rhoades in a waiting room.
Their exchange—Fox asking, "What are you in for?" and joking "Just a haircut" after Ford says "Parkinson's"—shows off Fox's trademark humor.
The season also features Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and guest stars like Damon Wayans Jr.
Plus, it's a reunion for Fox with Spin City creator Bill Lawrence, who co-created Shrinking.