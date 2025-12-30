Michael J Fox returns to acting in 'Shrinking' S03

Fox's witty cameo and more

In the trailer, Fox plays a Parkinson's patient sitting beside Ford's Dr. Paul Rhoades in a waiting room.

Their exchange—Fox asking, "What are you in for?" and joking "Just a haircut" after Ford says "Parkinson's"—shows off Fox's trademark humor.

The season also features Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and guest stars like Damon Wayans Jr.

Plus, it's a reunion for Fox with Spin City creator Bill Lawrence, who co-created Shrinking.