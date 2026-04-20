'Michael' to hit theaters this week: Runtime, certification, screening details

Release details

Show timings, rating, and screening availability

Michael will be released in theaters in English on April 24. However, a few select shows are running from Thursday evening. According to BookMyShow, the film has a UA 13+ rating and a runtime of two hours and 10 minutes. Tickets are available for purchase now, and viewers can choose from a variety of screen types. It's available in 2D, MX4D, ICE, IMAX 2D, DOLBY CINEMA 2D, 2D SCREEN X, and 4DX formats.