'Michael' to hit theaters this week: Runtime, certification, screening details
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jaafar Jackson as his legendary uncle Michael Jackson, is set to hit Indian theaters on Friday, April 24. The film chronicles the pop icon's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his solo career in the 1970s and 1980s. It also stars Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson.
Release details
Show timings, rating, and screening availability
Michael will be released in theaters in English on April 24. However, a few select shows are running from Thursday evening. According to BookMyShow, the film has a UA 13+ rating and a runtime of two hours and 10 minutes. Tickets are available for purchase now, and viewers can choose from a variety of screen types. It's available in 2D, MX4D, ICE, IMAX 2D, DOLBY CINEMA 2D, 2D SCREEN X, and 4DX formats.
Merchandising
Merchandise and collectibles for 'Michael'
In the US, previews start on Wednesday. Cinemark has released a Michael fedora hat popcorn bucket for $24.95, which is currently sold out online. The company also announced traditional-style popcorn buckets featuring Jackson and tumbler cups with straws earlier this month. At AMC theaters, fans can get a Michael Jackson commemorative blanket featuring the King of Pop in one of his iconic poses starting April 22. The item comes with popcorn and a large drink.