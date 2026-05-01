'Michael' sets music biopic record with $217.4 million debut weekend Entertainment May 01, 2026

The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just set a new record for music biopics by earning $217.4 million worldwide in its debut weekend, way ahead of Straight Outta Compton's old record.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as MJ, the film takes us from Jackson's childhood in Gary, Indiana to his rise with the Jackson 5 and legendary albums like Thriller.