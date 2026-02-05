More people are watching Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' as 'Melania' bombs
What's the story
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama's 2020 documentary, Becoming, has seen a dramatic surge in viewership over the weekend of Melania's release. The film recorded a staggering increase of over 13,000%, with 47.5 million minutes viewed compared to just 3,54,000 minutes the previous weekend, reported The Guardian. This spike comes as the $75 million production Melania opened in cinemas and reportedly earned $7 million during its first weekend at the US box office despite mixed reviews.
Director's defense
Meanwhile, 'Melania' director addresses Epstein photos
Brett Ratner, the director of Melania, has defended himself after being photographed with Jeffrey Epstein in newly released documents. He was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017. "I didn't have a personal relationship with him," he said. "You get thrown into these things. It's crazy. It's horrible." The film currently holds a 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Obama's documentary boasts an impressive 93%.
International performance
'Melania's international performance and audience demographics
Despite its domestic success (it scored the biggest opening for a documentary in more than a decade), Melania has struggled to make an impact internationally. The film opened at number 29 in the UK and number 31 in Australia. The majority audience for Melania was apparently made up of "white women over the age of 55." In contrast, Obama's Becoming documentary has been widely praised and is regarded as a critical success.
Censorship incident
Amazon pulls 'Melania' from cinema over offensive joke
In a recent incident, Amazon reportedly pulled Melania from an Oregon cinema after the owner made jokes about the film on the marquee. The Lake Theater and Cafe in Lake Oswego had promoted the film with: "To defeat your enemy you must know them. Melania starts Friday." Melania captures the First Lady as her husband, Donald Trump, prepares for his second term as President of the US. Meanwhile, Becoming followed Obama in the wake of her hit book.