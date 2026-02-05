More people are watching Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' as 'Melania' bombs

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama 's 2020 documentary, Becoming, has seen a dramatic surge in viewership over the weekend of Melania 's release. The film recorded a staggering increase of over 13,000%, with 47.5 million minutes viewed compared to just 3,54,000 minutes the previous weekend, reported The Guardian. This spike comes as the $75 million production Melania opened in cinemas and reportedly earned $7 million during its first weekend at the US box office despite mixed reviews.

Director's defense Meanwhile, 'Melania' director addresses Epstein photos Brett Ratner, the director of Melania, has defended himself after being photographed with Jeffrey Epstein in newly released documents. He was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017. "I didn't have a personal relationship with him," he said. "You get thrown into these things. It's crazy. It's horrible." The film currently holds a 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Obama's documentary boasts an impressive 93%.

International performance 'Melania's international performance and audience demographics Despite its domestic success (it scored the biggest opening for a documentary in more than a decade), Melania has struggled to make an impact internationally. The film opened at number 29 in the UK and number 31 in Australia. The majority audience for Melania was apparently made up of "white women over the age of 55." In contrast, Obama's Becoming documentary has been widely praised and is regarded as a critical success.

Advertisement