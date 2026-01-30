Mainstream media wasn't allowed to attend 'Melania' premiere

Amazon MGM Studios 's Melania, a documentary on US first lady Melania Trump , had its premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC , on Thursday. However, the event was marred by controversy as several mainstream media outlets were reportedly denied access to the invite-only screening. This included The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP, and Vanity Fair, among others.

Exclusive access 'Melania' premiere: Only far-right news channel's anchor allowed in The only press members from the carpet who were allowed into the screening were One America News anchor Dan Ball and his wife Peyton Drew, a producer for the right-wing news channel. The screening was held at the Opera House, one floor above, where the carpet was laid out.

Star-studded event Trump administration members attended 'Melania' premiere The premiere was attended by several members of the Donald Trump administration, including Pete Hegseth, Lee Zeldin, and Mike Johnson. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also present. The film's director Brett Ratner and producer Marc Beckman were present, too. During the event, Ball encouraged government officials to skip media outlets and come straight to him instead, per Variety. He even referred to other reporters on the carpet as "mongrels," and laughed during a red carpet interview.

Unexpected interaction Trump answered media's questions at 'Melania' premiere Despite the restrictions, President Trump spent a fair amount of time answering questions from the press while his wife posed for photos. Reporters from The New York Times and Reuters asked him about various topics, including progress on a government funding deal and his plans for choosing a replacement for Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair. He responded by saying he would announce his decision on Friday morning.

