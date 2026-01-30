Mainstream media wasn't allowed to attend 'Melania' premiere
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios's Melania, a documentary on US first lady Melania Trump, had its premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Thursday. However, the event was marred by controversy as several mainstream media outlets were reportedly denied access to the invite-only screening. This included The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP, and Vanity Fair, among others.
Exclusive access
'Melania' premiere: Only far-right news channel's anchor allowed in
The only press members from the carpet who were allowed into the screening were One America News anchor Dan Ball and his wife Peyton Drew, a producer for the right-wing news channel. The screening was held at the Opera House, one floor above, where the carpet was laid out.
Star-studded event
Trump administration members attended 'Melania' premiere
The premiere was attended by several members of the Donald Trump administration, including Pete Hegseth, Lee Zeldin, and Mike Johnson. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also present. The film's director Brett Ratner and producer Marc Beckman were present, too. During the event, Ball encouraged government officials to skip media outlets and come straight to him instead, per Variety. He even referred to other reporters on the carpet as "mongrels," and laughed during a red carpet interview.
Unexpected interaction
Trump answered media's questions at 'Melania' premiere
Despite the restrictions, President Trump spent a fair amount of time answering questions from the press while his wife posed for photos. Reporters from The New York Times and Reuters asked him about various topics, including progress on a government funding deal and his plans for choosing a replacement for Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair. He responded by saying he would announce his decision on Friday morning.
Film details
'Melania' documentary's box office performance and crew's anonymity
Despite Amazon reportedly spending $40 million on the rights to the documentary and another $35 million on marketing, it is expected to earn only $3-5 million at the box office this weekend. The film also marks Ratner's return to directing after stepping away due to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. Ahead of the premiere, Rolling Stone reported some crew members requested not to be credited on the film, with one citing "alarm" about the administration.