'Melania' director Brett Ratner captured embracing woman in Epstein files

Brett Ratner, the director of the controversial documentary Melania: 20 Days to History , has been photographed sitting on a couch next to Jeffrey Epstein and two unidentified women. The photos were released by the US Department of Justice as part of its Epstein Files dump on Friday. In one photo, Ratner and Epstein could be seen smiling for the camera.

Past connections Ratner previously seen with Jean-Luc Brunel Ratner also appeared in an earlier Epstein document dump alongside Jean-Luc Brunel. He was a French modeling agent who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2022 while under investigation for the alleged rape and trafficking of minors. He co-founded the French modeling agency Karin Models and MC2 Model Management in the US with funding from Epstein.

Film reception 'Melania' has been panned by critics Meanwhile, Melania, a behind-the-scenes documentary on First Lady Melania Trump, has received a dismal reception from critics and political commentators. Despite the controversy, it has reportedly grossed $8 million in its opening weekend. The film is Ratner's first major feature since he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by multiple women, allegations he has denied.

