Indians are loving micro-dramas but reluctant to pay: Meta-Ormax report

A recent report by Meta and Ormax has revealed that a staggering 89% of India's micro-drama audience discovered the format through social media . The study also found that nearly half of these viewers spend three to five hours per week watching such content. However, despite its rapid growth on feed-driven discovery platforms, weak social sharing and low trust in payment mechanisms are hindering monetization efforts.

Viewing patterns Viewing habits and session lengths The report, published on Wednesday, also highlighted that micro-drama viewing is typically done in short, repeatable sessions with a median session length of around 30 minutes. This translates into seven to eight weekly sessions, indicating frequent but light engagement. The peak consumption window for micro-dramas is at night, suggesting they are part of end-of-day wind-down viewing habits. About 50% of viewers watch micro-dramas during commutes compared to 37% for long-form content.

Audience insights Genre preferences and audience perceptions The report revealed that audience perception of micro-dramas is mixed, with 47% viewing them as similar to short-form social media content. The top three micro-drama genres are romance, family drama, and comedy. These genres reflect the most popular fiction genres on Hindi general entertainment channels. Viewers tend to prefer emotionally familiar themes that offer quick payoffs, while high-concept genres struggle in short, fragmented formats.

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