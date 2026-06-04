Micro-dramas surge in India with social media driving discovery
India's latest binge trend? Micro-dramas: super short, vertical episodes made for your phone.
These bite-sized stories, usually under three minutes, are perfect for scrolling on Instagram or YouTube.
According to Ormax Media, almost 65% of viewers here discovered micro-dramas just this past year, and 89% found them through social media.
Tadka scales, KadhaiShorts launches ₹20 series
JioHotstar's Tadka and the new Tamil-focused app KadhaiShorts are leading the charge. Tadka has released 100+ titles and plans to reach over 1,000 by the end of the year.
KadhaiShorts launched in May with a ₹20 pay-per-series model, plus you get five free episodes to start.
The platform is all about culturally rooted stories and giving creators from smaller cities a shot at storytelling that's quick but impactful.