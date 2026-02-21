Mihir Ahuja on playing second lead to Ibrahim in 'Sarzameen'

Mihir Ahuja, who has appeared in several supporting roles in films and shows like Vijay 69, The Archies , and Made in Heaven, recently opened up about his experience working with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Sarzameen. Ahuja was asked whether he had any apprehensions about playing a secondary role to a contemporary, but he dismissed the idea. "I'm an actor first... so I look at the part, the story, and the creator irrespective of who's opposite me," he told Hindustan Times.

Mutual respect Ahuja on his bond with Ibrahim Ali Khan Ahuja further added, "I respect everyone as an actor if they've come to this profession, be it Ibrahim Ali Khan or anyone. He's anyway a great friend of mine and I respect him." "If I'm telling a story and the director and the writer have chosen me for it, nothing else matters at all."

Career goals 'I would love to play a leading man': Ahuja Ahuja also expressed his desire to play a leading man in the future. He said, "Of course, I would love to play a leading man." "I know that if you make a strong impact as an actor, you will get where you want to be in life, but when you play a leading role, there's a certain joy about it because you have this pressure on your shoulders."

