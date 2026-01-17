'The Exorcist': Scarlett Johansson's horror film gets release date

Universal Pictures has announced that its upcoming horror film, The Exorcist , will hit theaters on March 12, 2027. The movie is a radical new take on the iconic horror franchise and features Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson and Hamnet breakout Jacobi Jupe (12). It was originally scheduled for a March release this year, but was delayed due to production issues.

Director's role Mike Flanagan leads the project The Exorcist is being written, directed, and produced by Mike Flanagan. He is known for his work on The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck. The new Exorcist film will be set in the same universe as the original 1973 movie, directed by William Friedkin. However, it won't be a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

Rights acquisition Universal acquired rights to new 'Exorcist' trilogy in 2021 In 2021, Universal Pictures made headlines by acquiring the rights to a new Exorcist trilogy for a reported $400 million. The first film under this deal, The Exorcist: Believer, saw Ellen Burstyn return as Chris MacNeil and grossed $136 million worldwide after its release in 2023, according to Variety. Flanagan's upcoming film will not be a direct sequel to Believer but will exist within the same universe.

