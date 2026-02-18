Miley Cyrus returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' anniversary special
Miley Cyrus is heading back to her Disney roots to appear in the "Hannah Montana" 20th-anniversary special, premiering March 24, 2026 on Disney+.
The teaser—featuring a car with "HM 20" plates and Miley's boots—sets the nostalgic mood, with the teaser caption reading "going back to where it all began."
More about the special
Hosted by Alex Cooper, the special will revisit iconic sets like the Stewart living room and Hannah's closet.
Fans can look forward to never-seen-before behind-the-scenes clips and hints of classic music moments.
Plus, ahead of the March 24, 2026 premiere, Disney+ will have a dedicated collection with every season of "Hannah Montana," the movie, and concert special.
The show's legacy and impact
Even years later, "Hannah Montana" remains a global favorite—racking up over half a billion streamed hours worldwide.
The show made Miley Cyrus a household name as she played Miley Stewart: your average teen by day and pop superstar by night.