Confirmed! Milind Soman's '16 December' is getting a sequel
What's the story
Director Mani Shankar is all set to begin work on the sequel to his popular Bollywood film 16 December. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that the script for 16 December 2 is almost ready and has been registered in his name. He plans to pitch it to leading stars in a couple of months.
Sequel details
Original was a cult hit
Shankar has promised that the sequel will be "just as original, exciting and relevant" as the first film. He also revealed that it took him over a year to write the script for 16 December 2. The original film (2002) featured an ethical hacker who hacks into a nuclear command control center, with Gulshan Grover's iconic line "Dulhan ki bidaai ka waqt badalna hai" becoming popular on social media.
Film legacy
Innovations in the film and the key cast
Shankar's 16 December introduced several innovative concepts that were ahead of their time, including 3D holography as a surveillance tool, Gen AI image enhancement techniques, voice-activated command systems, etc. The film featured Milind Soman, Grover, Danny Denzongpa, Sushant Singh, Aditi Gowitrikar, and Vinay Varma in key roles. It's streaming on YouTube.