Sequel details

Original was a cult hit

Shankar has promised that the sequel will be "just as original, exciting and relevant" as the first film. He also revealed that it took him over a year to write the script for 16 December 2. The original film (2002) featured an ethical hacker who hacks into a nuclear command control center, with Gulshan Grover's iconic line "Dulhan ki bidaai ka waqt badalna hai" becoming popular on social media.