Actor Mindy Cohn secretly battled cancer for the second time

Mindy Cohn, the renowned actor from The Facts of Life, has revealed that she has been battling cancer for the second time. The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share her news with fans. "Have been off social media for awhile 'cuz I had to go kick cancer's ass," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Support system Cohn thanks hospital staff, family members Cohn praised the staff at Providence Saint John's hospital in Santa Monica, California, for their support during her treatment. She specifically thanked her nurses, Finja, Patty, and Courtney. The actor also expressed gratitude to her family members who have been her advocates throughout this journey. "Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure," she added in her post.

Previous diagnosis She was 1st diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 This isn't the first time Cohn has fought cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, a condition she publicly disclosed only after beating it five years later. "I was walking around my neighborhood in Los Angeles and I suddenly got so tired," she had told People magazine back then. "I just couldn't go anymore."

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Treatment path Cohn underwent radiation, chemotherapy, and a double mastectomy Cohn underwent radiation, chemotherapy, and a double mastectomy in the five years following her diagnosis. "It kept spreading and coming back," she had shared. Despite these challenges, Cohn was declared cancer-free in 2017 and expressed excitement about taking on new roles in film.

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