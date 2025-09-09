'Mirai' gets U/A rating: Release date, plot, cast, trailer Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Get ready for "Mirai," Teja Sajja's new superhero adventure, landing in theaters worldwide on September 12, 2025.

Directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and produced by People Media Factory, the film has scored a U/A rating and promises major action and VFX.