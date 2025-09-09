Next Article
'Mirai' gets U/A rating: Release date, plot, cast, trailer
Get ready for "Mirai," Teja Sajja's new superhero adventure, landing in theaters worldwide on September 12, 2025.
Directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and produced by People Media Factory, the film has scored a U/A rating and promises major action and VFX.
Multiple versions of film will be available
"Mirai" drops in both 2D and 3D formats, dubbed into eight languages—so whether you're into Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam (and more), you're covered.
Dharma Productions is handling the North India release.
Cast and crew of film
The movie brings together stars like Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu (as the antagonist), Shriya Saran, and Jayaram.
Fun fact: Teja Sajja shared that some scenes were shot in the Himalayas at -18°C!