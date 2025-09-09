Box office: 'Little Hearts' continues to surprise

OTT details of the film

After opening with ₹1.4cr, collections jumped to ₹2.5cr on day two and then hit ₹4cr on day three. With just a ₹2cr budget, it's already made its money back and more.

Produced by Aditya Haasan and directed by Sai Marthand, this lighthearted story about two academically weak students will be streaming on ETV Win in October 2025 if you missed it in theaters!