Box office: 'Little Hearts' continues to surprise
Telugu film Little Hearts is having a surprise box office run!
Starring Mouli and Shivani Nagaram, the movie pulled in ₹2.6cr on its fourth day, all thanks to strong word-of-mouth—even though it had a pretty low-key release.
OTT details of the film
After opening with ₹1.4cr, collections jumped to ₹2.5cr on day two and then hit ₹4cr on day three. With just a ₹2cr budget, it's already made its money back and more.
Produced by Aditya Haasan and directed by Sai Marthand, this lighthearted story about two academically weak students will be streaming on ETV Win in October 2025 if you missed it in theaters!