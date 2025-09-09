Next Article
Patiala court defers anticipatory bail hearing for MLA Pathanjra
The Patiala court has pushed back the anticipatory bail hearing for AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, now set for September 10.
Pathanmajra, who represents Sanaur, has been missing since September 2 after police tried to arrest him in connection with a rape case.
The hearing was postponed because the complainant's lawyer withdrew their power of attorney and needs to appoint someone new.
Pathanmajra's lawyer called this move "a clear tactic to harass us."
Meanwhile, police are still searching for Pathanmajra as legal delays keep piling up.