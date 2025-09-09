'Only Murders in the Building' S05 out now: Where to watch
"Only Murders in the Building" is back with Season 5, dropping today—September 9, 2025.
You get three episodes right away on Hulu (midnight ET), and then a new one every Tuesday until October 28.
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return as your favorite sleuths, this time after another mysterious death in their building—the murder of the doorman, Lester.
Streaming platform and subscription details
Season 5 streams only on Hulu or with Disney+ bundles.
New users can start with a free 30-day trial on Hulu's ad-supported plan ($9.99/month after). If you want no ads, it's $18.99/month for the premium plan.
Disney+ bundles that include Hulu start at $10.99/month.
New characters, new mysteries
Fresh faces join the mix—Tea Leoni and Bobby Cannavale are stepping into brand-new roles.
The premiere is split into three parts: "Nail in the Coffin," "After You," and "Rigor."
The season finale ("The House Always") lands October 28, wrapping up all the drama for now.