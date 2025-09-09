'Only Murders in the Building' S05 out now: Where to watch Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

"Only Murders in the Building" is back with Season 5, dropping today—September 9, 2025.

You get three episodes right away on Hulu (midnight ET), and then a new one every Tuesday until October 28.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return as your favorite sleuths, this time after another mysterious death in their building—the murder of the doorman, Lester.