'Su from So' streaming now: Plot, cast, making of hit

Plot, cast, crew

Inspired by real events, Su From So follows Ashoka—a villager rumored to be possessed—turning a spooky tale into something funny and thoughtful.

The movie stars Shaneel Gautham and Sandhya Arakere, with music by Sumedh K and Sandeep Thulasidas.

Thanks to its unique blend of laughs and scares, plus a massive 1,000% return on investment for producers Raj B. Shetty and Lighter Buddha Films, it's one of India's most profitable movies.