Next Article
'Su from So' streaming now: Plot, cast, making of hit
Su From So, the Kannada horror-comedy that made a splash at the box office, is now on JioHotstar.
Directed by J P Thuminad, it's available not just in Kannada but also dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam.
The film pulled in over ₹120 crore from a modest ₹6 crore budget within six weeks of release.
Plot, cast, crew
Inspired by real events, Su From So follows Ashoka—a villager rumored to be possessed—turning a spooky tale into something funny and thoughtful.
The movie stars Shaneel Gautham and Sandhya Arakere, with music by Sumedh K and Sandeep Thulasidas.
Thanks to its unique blend of laughs and scares, plus a massive 1,000% return on investment for producers Raj B. Shetty and Lighter Buddha Films, it's one of India's most profitable movies.