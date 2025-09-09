Next Article
Anuparna Roy becomes 1st Indian with Venice Film Festival honor
Anuparna Roy, a filmmaker from Purulia, West Bengal, just became the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
Her film, Songs of Forgotten Trees, grabbed international attention and marks a big moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.
Roy dedicated her win to India, Purulia
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it a "victory for the girls of our Bengal," while Governor C.V. Ananda Bose praised its impact on Purulia and the state.
In her acceptance speech, Roy dedicated her win to her hometown and India.