'SNL' 51st season: Cast changes, new faces, and more
Saturday Night Live is mixing things up for its 51st season, premiering October 4, 2025.
Four cast members—Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner—are saying goodbye. Gardner leaves as the longest-serving female cast member since joining in Season 43.
Stepping in are five fresh talents: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.
Thompson returns; Jost-Che duo continues
Longtime fans can relax—Kenan Thompson is back for his record-breaking 23rd season!
Colin Jost and Michael Che will keep the laughs coming on Weekend Update for a 12th year.
Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman also return.
With these familiar faces plus the new recruits, SNL is set for another season of classic sketches and fresh comedy vibes.