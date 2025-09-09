'SNL' 51st season: Cast changes, new faces, and more

Thompson returns; Jost-Che duo continues

Longtime fans can relax—Kenan Thompson is back for his record-breaking 23rd season!

Colin Jost and Michael Che will keep the laughs coming on Weekend Update for a 12th year.

Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman also return.

With these familiar faces plus the new recruits, SNL is set for another season of classic sketches and fresh comedy vibes.