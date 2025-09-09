Lady Gaga thanks fiance Michael Polansky in VMAs acceptance speech Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Lady Gaga just scored big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, taking home four awards out of her 12 nominations. She hopped onto Instagram to celebrate and gave a heartfelt shoutout to her fiance, Michael Polansky.

In her acceptance speech, she called him her "partner in all things," and on Instagram credited his support during the making of her album Mayhem.