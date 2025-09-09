Next Article
Lady Gaga thanks fiance Michael Polansky in VMAs acceptance speech
Lady Gaga just scored big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, taking home four awards out of her 12 nominations. She hopped onto Instagram to celebrate and gave a heartfelt shoutout to her fiance, Michael Polansky.
In her acceptance speech, she called him her "partner in all things," and on Instagram credited his support during the making of her album Mayhem.
How Polansky played a role in her success
Polansky didn't just cheer from the sidelines—he actually contributed to several tracks on Mayhem and even inspired the song "Blade of Grass" after his April Fool's Day 2024 proposal.
Gaga called him "MY artist of the year," recognizing how much he shaped both her music and this chapter in her life.