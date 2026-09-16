'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; global total reaches ₹280cr
What's the story
The film adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur, Mirzapur: The Movie, has continued its strong performance at the box office. On Tuesday, the movie raked in a net of ₹5.5cr across 6,950 shows, keeping its total India gross collections at an impressive ₹233.14cr and total India net collections at ₹195.7cr so far. The overseas collection for Day 12 stood at ₹1cr, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹281.14cr!
Consistent performance
'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains steady box office momentum
The Day 12 collection of ₹5.5cr is a repeat of the previous day's net collection, indicating a consistent performance from Mirzapur: The Movie.
The film's box office journey began on September 4 with an impressive opening day collection of ₹25.75cr and has since maintained a steady pace despite minor fluctuations in daily earnings.
Box office journey
Fluctuations in daily earnings, but overall success story
After a strong start, Mirzapur's earnings saw some fluctuations in the second week.
The film collected ₹9.5cr on its second Friday (Day 8), followed by ₹13.5cr and ₹13.25cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively (Days 9 and 10).
However, it dipped to ₹5.5cr on Monday and Tuesday (Days 11 and 12).
Despite these fluctuations, the film has managed to maintain a steady overall collection of ₹195.7cr so far!
Box office dominance
Cast and crew behind the film's success
Mirzapur has continued to rule the box office. The film's unique storyline and star-studded cast have contributed to its success.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal.
It is the first instance where a web series saw its spinoff reach the big screens.