'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains pace; global total reaches ₹280cr

After a strong start, Mirzapur's earnings saw some fluctuations in the second week.

The film collected ₹9.5cr on its second Friday (Day 8), followed by ₹13.5cr and ₹13.25cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively (Days 9 and 10).

However, it dipped to ₹5.5cr on Monday and Tuesday (Days 11 and 12).

Despite these fluctuations, the film has managed to maintain a steady overall collection of ₹195.7cr so far!