'Mirzapur: The Movie' directed by Singh gets a CBFC rating

The movie runs a hefty 3 hours and 17 minutes and amps up the fight for Mirzapur's throne: old enemies return, new ones step in, and power struggles get even messier.

As the synopsis puts it: "Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city's violent underworld."

The cast features Ali Fazal (Guddu), Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Divyenndu (Munna), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Sweety), Shweta Tripathi (Golu), Rasika Dugal (Bina), and Jitendra Kumar stepping in as Bablu Pandit.