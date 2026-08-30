'Mirzapur: The Movie' directed by Singh gets a CBFC rating
Mirzapur fans, get ready: the gritty crime saga is coming to the big screen!
Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, lands in theaters on September 4, 2026.
It's officially rated A by the CBFC as of August 29, so expect plenty of intense drama.
Runtime 3h17m 'Mirzapur' throne battle intensifies
The movie runs a hefty 3 hours and 17 minutes and amps up the fight for Mirzapur's throne: old enemies return, new ones step in, and power struggles get even messier.
As the synopsis puts it: "Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city's violent underworld."
The cast features Ali Fazal (Guddu), Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Divyenndu (Munna), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Sweety), Shweta Tripathi (Golu), Rasika Dugal (Bina), and Jitendra Kumar stepping in as Bablu Pandit.
Continues 3 'Mirzapur' seasons on Prime
The movie continues the story from three hit seasons of Mirzapur, a show famous for its raw portrayal of the Amazon Prime Video show.
If you love gripping stories and strong performances, this one's worth checking out.