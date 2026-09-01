'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyed for 25cr opening day September 4
Mirzapur: The Movie is dropping on September 4, and it's already making waves.
Early projections say it could earn up to ₹25 crore on its first day in India.
Advance bookings opened on August 31, pulling in ₹83.67 lakh from 26,398 tickets across 2,971 shows, so fans are clearly hyped.
Advance sales hit 1.9cr
Revenue from advance sales shot up to ₹1.9 crore within a few hours, once block seats are factored in, thanks partly to the show's huge OTT following.
On BookMyShow alone, more than 17,000 tickets were snapped up by August 31, including over 1,000 in just one hour!
The film brings back Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), plus a fresh storyline.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, this marks Mirzapur's move from streaming hit to big-screen event.