'Mirzapur: The Movie' ₹333.29cr Day27 Singh says recast energized film
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie is making waves, pulling in worldwide collections reaching ₹333.29 crore by Day 27.
Director Gurmmeet Singh shared that swapping out Vikrant Massey for Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit brought new energy into the show. It also gave the film its own identity.
Thanks to this change, Bablu steps up from side character to main focus, which opened up new ways to tell the story.
Tripathi Fazal Maalik, Singh drive success
Released on September 4, the movie features a strong lineup with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Mohitt Maalik.
Their solid performances and Singh's direction helped turn this web series adaptation into a box office hit.