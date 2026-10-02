'Mirzapur: The Movie' ₹333.29cr Day27 Singh says recast energized film

Mirzapur: The Movie is making waves, pulling in worldwide collections reaching ₹333.29 crore by Day 27.

Director Gurmmeet Singh shared that swapping out Vikrant Massey for Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit brought new energy into the show. It also gave the film its own identity.

Thanks to this change, Bablu steps up from side character to main focus, which opened up new ways to tell the story.