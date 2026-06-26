'Mirzapur: The Movie' unveils posters featuring Kumar, Banerjee, Kishan
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie just released fresh character posters, giving fans a first look at Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ravi Kishan in their roles.
This reveal follows a teaser that brought back iconic characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya, so the hype is definitely building.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' cast roles revealed
Jitendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit (weapon ready), Abhishek Banerjee returns as the intense Compounder, and Ravi Kishan brings authority as Babban Babua.
The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film hits theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu, so mark your calendars!