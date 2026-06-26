'Mirzapur: The Movie' unveils posters featuring Kumar, Banerjee, Kishan

'Mirzapur: The Movie' cast roles revealed

Jitendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit (weapon ready), Abhishek Banerjee returns as the intense Compounder, and Ravi Kishan brings authority as Babban Babua.

The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film hits theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu, so mark your calendars!