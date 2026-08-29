Mishra to hold Nepal and Assam flood relief concerts

Singer Vishal Mishra is stepping up to help after devastating floods hit Nepal and Assam.

He's announced concerts, promising fans on Instagram that "Every single penny will go toward flood relief and the people affected. i give you my word,"

Vishal Mishra said.

The floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday morning have claimed 626 lives and around 2,500 people have been reported missing, including more than 300 Indians, with landslides making things even tougher.