Mishra to hold Nepal and Assam flood relief concerts
Entertainment
Singer Vishal Mishra is stepping up to help after devastating floods hit Nepal and Assam.
He's announced concerts, promising fans on Instagram that "Every single penny will go toward flood relief and the people affected. i give you my word,"
Vishal Mishra said.
The floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday morning have claimed 626 lives and around 2,500 people have been reported missing, including more than 300 Indians, with landslides making things even tougher.
Dilaik and Jaitly praise Mishra's concerts
Mishra's move has gotten a big thumbs-up from Rubina Dilaik: Rubina Dilaik called his efforts "Commendable. ", while Celina Jaitly showed her support with a heart emoji.
All concert proceeds will go directly to flood relief. "Announcement soon."