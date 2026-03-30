Miss World 75th anniversary to be held in Vietnam 2026
Entertainment
Miss World is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Vietnam, running from August 9 to September 5, 2026.
The announcement came during the Miss World Vietnam finals, with events starting in Hanoi and wrapping up with a big finale in Ho Chi Minh City.
Porwal representing India at Miss World
Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India World 2024, will represent India and shared her excitement online.
130 countries are joining this year, with reigning Miss World Opal Suchata set to crown her successor.
The pageant continues its "Beauty With a Purpose" tradition: expect contestants to champion social causes alongside the glitz.