Missed Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch? Here's how to watch it

What went down & what's next

The launch was packed with big names like directors Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee.

Vijay gave an emotional speech—his last speech as an actor, as he has already announced his retirement from cinema to concentrate on full time politics—and fans got treated to live performances of his hit songs.

The film, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay, hits theaters January 9.

Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and after its run in cinemas, you'll find it streaming on Prime Video.