Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari dies at 90

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal 's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. She died at her residence in Elamakkara, Ernakulam , after battling ill health for some time. The news was confirmed by doctors at Amrita Hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for neurological ailments. Mohanlal was in Kochi when he heard the tragic news and rushed to her house immediately. May she rest in peace.

Family background Santhakumari's early life and family Santhakumari hailed from Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district. She moved to Thiruvananthapuram with her family after her husband, late bureaucrat Viswanathan Nair, got a job as the law secretary with the Kerala government. After reportedly suffering a stroke, she was shifted to their Ernakulam home by Mohanlal. The couple had two children: an elder son named Pyarelal, who passed away in 2000, and Mohanlal, the youngest.

Tribute Mohanlal's tribute to his mother Santhakumari Mohanlal often credited his mother for his success and achievements. He has always expressed his love and affection for her in speeches and social media posts. This year, after receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he met with Santhakumari. On Mother's Day, he also shared an old photo featuring himself with her. Her mortal remains will reportedly be taken to Thiruvananthapuram later in the day.