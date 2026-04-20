How Kalyani Priyadarshan helped Mithila Palkar bag 'Bhooth Bangla'

Mithila Palkar , who stars in Priyadarshan 's Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar and Tabu, has revealed that the director's daughter, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, recommended her. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Palkar shared that despite never having met Kalyani, they have developed a friendship based on mutual admiration for each other's work.

Friendship 'She recommended my name out of love' Palkar said, "We have not met! That's the most beautiful part (smiles). We have tried a lot. Whenever I am in Chennai, I inform her, while whenever she's here (in Mumbai), she lets me know." "Despite tremendous coordination, we haven't met. We have seen each other's work and we admire it. That's how we are friends." "Yet she recommended my name out of love that she has for me."

Recommendation Palkar expressed gratitude to Kalyani for her support Palkar further said, "She trusted that I'll fit the role and she knew that her father was looking to cast for this particular role." "So, based on the trust factor, she told her father about me, and that's a big deal. I am really grateful to her." Earlier, Palkar had thanked Kalyani for recommending her for the horror-comedy. Reacting to her Instagram post, Kalyani commented, "All I told my dad was that I'm a fan! I didn't do anything more."

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Reaction Palkar is a fan of Kalyani's work, too Palkar was thrilled by Kalyani's comment, saying, "That's so sweet of her. She herself is doing such incredible work and yet also cheerleading for us." "I have been a fan of her film Hridayam (2022) and, of course, Lokah (2025)." Bhooth Bangla is Palkar's second film in 2026, after Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, where she played a dancer.

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